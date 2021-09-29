 John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Share Video for New Single “Wasted Days” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 29th, 2021  
John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Share Video for New Single “Wasted Days”

First Single From Mellencamp’s Forthcoming Studio Album

Sep 29, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Taryn Weitzman
John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen have shared a video for their new single “Wasted Days.” It is the first single from Mellencamp’s forthcoming studio album, which is set for release in early 2022. Watch the Thom Zimny-directed video below.

Last week, a new Springsteen concert film, The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, was announced.

