John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Share Video for New Single “Wasted Days” First Single From Mellencamp’s Forthcoming Studio Album

Photography by Taryn Weitzman



John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen have shared a video for their new single “Wasted Days.” It is the first single from Mellencamp’s forthcoming studio album, which is set for release in early 2022. Watch the Thom Zimny-directed video below.

Last week, a new Springsteen concert film, The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, was announced.

