News

All





Johnny Marr Announces New Double Album and Live Performance Stream Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 Due Out February 25, 2022 via BMG





Johnny Marr has announced the release date for his upcoming album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. It will be out on February 25, 2022 via BMG, available as a double album. An upcoming livestream performance video in celebration of the album’s release, Live At the Crazy Face Factory, will premiere on November 10 and be available until November 14. Check out the artwork and tracklist to Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 below.

Marr elaborates on the new album in a press release: “There’s a set of influences and a very broad sound that I’ve been developing—really since getting out of The Smiths until now, and I hear it in this record. There are so many strands of music in it. We didn’t do that consciously, but I think I’ve got a vocabulary of sound. And I feel very satisfied that I’ve been able to harness it. It’s an inspired record, and I couldn’t wait to get in and record every day. But I had to go inwards.”

Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 was written and recorded at Marr’s Crazy Face Factory studio alongside his band. Three songs from the album feature bass from Primal Scream’s Simone Marie.

In August, Marr shared the song “Spirit, Power and Soul” (one of our Songs of the Week) upon announcing the release of the album’s first quarter, Fever Dreams Pt 1, which will be out on October 15.

Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 Tracklist:

1. Spirit, Power and Soul

2. Receiver

3. All These Days

4. Ariel

5. Lightning People

6. Hideaway Girl

7. Sensory Street

8. Tenement Time

9. The Speed of Love

10. Night and Day

11. Counter-Clock World

12. Rubicon

13. God’s Gift

14. Ghoster

15. The Whirl

16. Human

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.