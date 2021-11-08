News

Johnny Marr Announces New EP, Shares New Singles “Tenement Time” and “Sensory Street” Fever Dreams Pt 2 EP Due Out December 17, Full Album Due Out February 25, 2022 via BMG

Photography by Andy Cotterill



Johnny Marr has announced the release of Fever Dreams Pt 2, the second EP installment from his forthcoming album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. Marr has also shared two new singles from the EP, “Tenement Time” and “Sensory Street,” with a video being released for “Tenement Time.” Fever Dreams Pt 2 will be out on December 17 via BMG, with the full-length album set for release on February 25, 2022. Check out the new singles below, along with the artwork for the upcoming EP.

In a press release, Marr elaborates on the song “Tenement Time”: “That’s the experience of growing up in the inner city as a little kid, running around being quite wild. This idea of ‘Forever, forever is mine’—it’s about running around Ardwick, bunking into warehouses and getting chased. That was the first time I was self-consciously into culture: around people who wore certain clothes, and it was part of being a little Manchester boy, really. I have a real romanticism about that period of my life.”

Upon announcement of the upcoming album, Marr shared the song “Spirit, Power and Soul,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Fever Dreams Pt 1 is out now.

