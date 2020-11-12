Jon Hamm Gets Burgled in the EELS Video for “Are We Alright Again”

News

Earth to Dora Out Now via E Works/[PIAS]





EELS (the project of Mark Oliver Everett) released a new album, Earth to Dora, last month via E Works/[PIAS]. Now they have shared an amusing video for the album’s “Are We Alright Again,” which stars Jon Hamm, who is so lost in grooving out to the song on his headphones that he doesn’t notice his house is being burgled. Greg Barnes directed the one-take video, which was shot on 35mm film and also stars Mike Mitchell, Eric Edelstein, Caroline Bloom, and Jude B. Lanston. Watch it below.

Everett had this to say about the video in a press release: “We could all use a little comfort from the past year. Perhaps this song can provide a little for you like it does for the guy in this video.”

Earth to Dora includes two songs EELS previously shared as singles: “Baby Let’s Make It Real” and “Who You Say You Are.” When the album was announced EELS shared “Are We Alright Again.”

Everett had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “These songs came about just before the pandemic hit and changed everything. I’m hoping they can be, maybe kind of soothing or something. To hear songs dealing with things we are dreaming about getting back to. Or maybe people are dealing with some of the topics right now as well. Just one song was done in the thick of the early pandemic days, ‘Are We Alright Again,’ which is kind of a quarantine daydream I desperately needed to have.”

Earth to Dora is the follow-up to 2018’s The Deconstruction. The album was recorded at Everett’s studio in Los Feliz, California. Everett produced the album, which also features Koool G Murder, The Chet, and P-Boo.

Read our 2018 interview with Eels on The Deconstruction.

