Tuesday, July 7th, 2020  
Jon Hassell Shares New Song: “Unknown Wish”

Seeing Through Sound Due Out July 24 via Ndeya

Jul 07, 2020 By Julian Roberts-Grmela
Avant-garde jazz trumpeter and composer Jon Hassell has shared a new song, “Unknown Wish,” from his upcoming album, Seeing Through Sound (Pentimento Volume Two). The album is due July 24 via Ndeya. Seeing Through Sound is a follow up to his 2018 Listening To Pictures (Pentimento Volume One).

“Unknown Wish,” the second single off of Seeing Through Sound, is a three-minute, psychedelic jazz song. Indistinct vocals echo over high-pitch strings and experimental percussion for almost three minutes. 

The press release includes a message Brian Eno sent to Hassell after first hearing the song: “What an amazing piece! In less than three minutes it put me into a new and different place. This seems like a whole new direction for you. It really is one of the most mysterious, seductive and enchanting things you've ever done. Never heard anything at all like it.”

 

