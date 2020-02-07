Jon Hopkins Shares New Song “Scene Suspended”
On Tour This Spring and Summer
Feb 06, 2020
Photography by Steve Gullick
British electronic musician Jon Hopkins has shared a new song, "Scene Suspended," that's billed as a piano composition. It features violin arrangements performed by Emma Smith and was recorded at London's Air Studios. Listen below, followed by Hopkins' upcoming tour dates this spring and summer.
Hopkins' last album was 2018's Singularity, released via Domino.
Hopkins had this to say about "Scene Suspended" in a press release: "The main tracks on Singularity were built of hundreds of layers and processes, and took nearly two years to build. Following on from this I've been craving a return to simplicity, to acoustic sound and to the instrument I grew up playing. In order to express similar themes but to use as little as possible to achieve this the only sound sources on 'Scene Suspended' are piano and violin."
In December Hopkins teamed up with Kelly Lee Owens for a seven-minute long new song, "Luminous Spaces." It was originally intended to be an Owens remix of Hopkins' "Luminous Beings" (from Singularity) but morphed into its own thing once the pair got into the studio together. "Luminous Spaces" was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.
Read our review of Singularity and our interview with Hopkins on the album.
Jon Hopkins Tour Dates:
Jon Hopkins Polarity Tour:
Wed. March 4 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
Thu. March 5 - Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead
Fri. March 6 - Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy Theatre - SOLD OUT
Fri. March 13 - Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall - SOLD OUT
Sat. March 14 - Bath, UK @ The Forum - SOLD OUT
Sun. March 15 - Brighton, UK @ The Dome - SOLD OUT
Wed. March 18 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall - SOLD OUT
Fri. March 20 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
Wed. March 25 - Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset - Koncertsalen
Thu. March 26 - Stockholm, SE @ Gota Lejon
Fri. March 27 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Sun. March 29 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Music Centre
Tue. March 31 - Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle
Wed. April 1 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
Thu. April 2 - Berlin, DE @ Philharmonie - SOLD OUT
Sat. April 4 - The Hague, NL @ Rewire - SOLD OUT
Sat. April 4 - The Hague, NL @ Rewire - JUST ADDED
Jon Hopkins Tour:
Wed. May 20 - Sun. May 24 - Buena Vista Lake, CA @ Lightning In A Bottle
Sun. June 14 - Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival
Wed. Aug. 12 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ RÜFÜS DU SOL
Thu. Aug. 13 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ RÜFÜS DU SOL
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Ethan Hawke Beats Up Hamilton Leithauser in Funny Teaser Video for New Song “Here They Come” (News) — Ethan Hawke, Hamilton Leithauser
- Jon Hopkins Shares New Song “Scene Suspended” (News) — Jon Hopkins
- The Nightingale (Review) —
- Hayley Williams of Paramore Shares Three New Solo Songs, Including the Video for “Cinnamon” (News) — Hayley Williams, Paramore
- My Favorite Album: Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips on The Beatles’ “The White Album” (Interview) — My Favorite Album, The Beatles, The Flaming Lips
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.