Thursday, October 14th, 2021  
Jon Hopkins Shares Video for Excerpt From Upcoming Album

Music for Psychedelic Therapy Due Out November 12 via Domino

Oct 14, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Steve Gullick
British electronic musician Jon Hopkins has shared a video for a sonic excerpt from his forthcoming sixth studio album, Music for Psychedelic Therapy, which will be out on November 12 via Domino. Check out the Stephen McNally-directed video below.

Hopkins states in a press release: “It’s time to share the music that sits at the heart of this album. This is what it’s all about for me. Everything on the record is so intrinsically linked that rather than extract one track to release next, I made this stand-alone excerpt, which is drawn from two big moments of the second half—‘Love Flows Over Us In Prismatic Waves’ and ‘Deep In The Glowing Heart’.” Hopkins describes video director McNally as being “uniquely able to turn the images I have in my head into things everyone can see.”

Last month, Hopkins shared the song “Sit Around the Fire” upon the album’s announcement. His last album, Singularity, came out in 2018 on Domino. Read our interview with Hopkins on the album here.

