Joni Mitchell Shares Video for “River” in Honor of the Song’s 50th Anniversary Mitchell Among the Honorees of This Month’s Kennedy Center Honors





Joni Mitchell has shared a video for the song “River” from her 1971 album Blue in honor of its 50th anniversary. The watercolor animated video was directed by Matvey Rezanov. Watch below.

In a press release, Mitchell states: “‘River’ expresses regret at the end of a relationship…but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time…. A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.”

Mitchell was also among the honorees of the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, which took place earlier this month. Artists Norah Jones, Ellie Goulding, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, and Herbie Hancock all performed covers of Mitchell songs as a tribute, and President Joe Biden also gave an honorary speech. Watch all clips, shared by The Kennedy Center, below.

