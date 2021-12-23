 Joni Mitchell Shares Video for “River” in Honor of the Song’s 50th Anniversary | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, December 23rd, 2021  
Subscribe

Joni Mitchell Shares Video for “River” in Honor of the Song’s 50th Anniversary

Mitchell Among the Honorees of This Month’s Kennedy Center Honors

Dec 23, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Joni Mitchell has shared a video for the song “River” from her 1971 album Blue in honor of its 50th anniversary. The watercolor animated video was directed by Matvey Rezanov. Watch below.

In a press release, Mitchell states: “‘River’ expresses regret at the end of a relationship…but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time…. A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.”

Mitchell was also among the honorees of the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, which took place earlier this month. Artists Norah Jones, Ellie Goulding, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, and Herbie Hancock all performed covers of Mitchell songs as a tribute, and President Joe Biden also gave an honorary speech. Watch all clips, shared by The Kennedy Center, below.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent