Jónsi of Sigur Rós Announces First Solo Album in 10 Years, Shares Video for New Song “Swill” Shiver Due Out October 2 via Krunk

Photography by Barnaby Roper



Jónsi of Iceland’s Sigur Rós has announced his first solo album in 10 years, Shiver, and shared a new song from it, “Swill,” via a video for the track. Shiver features guest vocals from Cocteau Twins’ Liz Fraser and Robyn and was co-produced by A. G. Cook (of PC Music). The album is due out October 2 via Krunk. Check out the “Swill” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Shiver includes “Exhale,” a new song Jónsi shared in April via a video for the track he co-directed with actor/director Giovanni Ribisi. Barnaby Roper directed the “Swill” video, which was animated by Pandagunda.

It’s been 10 years since Jónsi’s last solo album, 2010’s debut solo album Go. Since then he’s kept busy, including contributing songs to the How to Train Your Dragon films and teaming up with Stockholm-based visual artist/electro-acoustic composer Carl Michael von Hausswolff as Dark Morph (the ambient project released a second album in May). Sigur Rós has also released two albums in that period, 2012’s Valtari and 2013’s Kveikur.

Shiver Tracklist:

1. Exhale

2. Shiver

3. Cannibal (with Liz Fraser)

4. Wildeye

5. Sumarið Sem Aldrei Kom

6. Kórall

7. Salt Licorice (with Robyn)

8. Hold

9. Swill

10. Grenade

11. Beautiful Boy

