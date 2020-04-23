News

Jónsi of Sigur Rós Shares Video for New Solo Song “Exhale” Co-Produced by Jónsi and A. G. Cook

Photography by Barnaby Roper



Jónsi of Iceland’s Sigur Rós has shared a new solo song, “Exhale,” via a video for the track. Jónsi co-produced the song with A. G. Cook (of PC Music). He sings in English, which is not always his singing language of choice, often repeating the lines “just let it go now/it isn’t your fault.” Jónsi also co-directed the video with actor/director Giovanni Ribisi. Watch it below.

It’s been 10 years since Jónsi’s last solo album, 2010’s debut solo album Go. Since then he’s kept busy, including contributing songs to the How to Train Your Dragon films and teaming up with Stockholm-based visual artist/electro-acoustic composer Carl Michael von Hausswolff as Dark Morph (the ambient project are releasing a second album on May 1). Sigur Rós has also released two albums in that period, 2012’s Valtari and 2013’s Kveikur.

