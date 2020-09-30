News

All





Jónsi of Sigur Rós Shares Video for New Song “Salt Licorice” (Feat. Robyn) Shiver Due Out This Friday via Krunk

Photography by A. Somers



Jónsi of Iceland’s Sigur Rós is releasing his first solo album in 10 years, Shiver, this Friday via Krunk. Now he has shared another song from it, “Salt Licorice,” which features Swedish pop singer Robyn. Jónsi co-directed the disorientating video with Rene van Pannevis and it includes the singer cutting his own hair. Watch it below.

Robyn had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Salt Licorice’ is such a cute and perfect pop song. It makes me want to dance violently and make out at the same time. It was a no-brainer to say yes to singing it with Jónsi. The pretty emails I get with a thousand emojis in them from him is a bonus that came with our collaboration as well!”

Shiver includes “Exhale,” a new song Jónsi shared in April via a video for the track he co-directed with Ribisi. When the album was announced, he shared another new song from it, “Swill,” via a Barnaby Roper-directed video for the track. Then he shared another song from it, “Cannibal,” which features Elizabeth Fraser (formerly of Cocteau Twins) and was also shared via a video.

Shiver was co-produced by A. G. Cook (of PC Music).

It’s been 10 years since Jónsi’s last solo album, 2010’s debut solo album Go. Since then he’s kept busy, including contributing songs to the How to Train Your Dragon films and teaming up with Stockholm-based visual artist/electro-acoustic composer Carl Michael von Hausswolff as Dark Morph (the ambient project released a second album in May). Sigur Rós has also released two albums in that period, 2012’s Valtari and 2013’s Kveikur.

Pick up our current print issue (Issue 67) to read our interview with Jónsi on Shiver.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.