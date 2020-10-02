News

Jónsi of Sigur Rós – Stream His First Solo Album in 10 Years and Read Our Review of It Shiver Out Now via Krunk





Jónsi of Iceland’s Sigur Rós has released his first solo album in 10 years, Shiver, today via Krunk. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, yesterday we posted our review of the album and you can read that here.

Pick up our current print issue (Issue 67) to read our exclusive interview with Jónsi on Shiver.

Shiver includes “Exhale,” a new song Jónsi shared in April via a video for the track he co-directed with Ribisi. When the album was announced, he shared another new song from it, “Swill,” via a Barnaby Roper-directed video for the track. Then he shared another song from it, “Cannibal,” which featured Elizabeth Fraser (formerly of Cocteau Twins) and was also shared via a video. Then he shared another song from it, “Salt Licorice,” which featured Swedish pop singer Robyn and was shared via a video.

Shiver was co-produced by A. G. Cook (of PC Music).

It’s been 10 years since Jónsi’s last solo album, 2010’s debut solo album Go. Since then he’s kept busy, including contributing songs to the How to Train Your Dragon films and teaming up with Stockholm-based visual artist/electro-acoustic composer Carl Michael von Hausswolff as Dark Morph (the ambient project released a second album in May). Sigur Rós has also released two albums in that period, 2012’s Valtari and 2013’s Kveikur.

