Jónsi of Sigur Rós to Surprise Release New Album Tomorrow to Coincide with Art Installation Obsidian Out Tomorrow via Krunk

Photography by Paul Salveson



Jónsi of Iceland’s Sigur Rós is surprise releasing his third solo album, Obsidian, tomorrow via Krunk. The release coincides with the premiere of his new art installation, which is on view at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery in New York City from October 30 to December 17. Below is the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The art featured on display was inspired by the recent eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland. A press release states that it “conjures the majestic life force within the gallery space through two new sound installations and a series of sculptural works, each presenting a sensorial proposition.”

Obsidian was co-produced and mixed by Paul Corley and Nathan Salon. It was created by Jónsi in tandem with the art featured in the new installation.

Last year, Jónsi released his most recent album, Shiver. Read our interview with him about the album here.

Obsidian Tracklist:

1. Vikur

2. Ambrox

3. Kvika

4. Pyralone

5. Obsidian

6. Cypriol

7. Eyja

8. Öskufall

9. Vetiverol

10. Hedione

