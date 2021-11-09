 José González Announces Tour, Shares DJ Koze Remix of “Tjomme” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 9th, 2021  
José González Announces Tour, Shares DJ Koze Remix of “Tjomme”

Local Valley Out Now via Mute

Nov 09, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Hannele Fernström
José González has announced a North American tour set for March 2022. He has also shared a new remix of “Tjomme” done by German DJ/producer DJ Koze. Listen to the remix and view the full list of tour dates below.

González speaks about the song “Tjomme,” whose title refers to the Swedish slang term for “guy,” in a press release, calling it “a song about hearsay and dudes. Overconfident doomsday dudes and the dudes that follow.”

DJ Koze adds: “I tried to transform the soul of this song to the dancefloor. A dancefloor without pressure and anxiety. A dancefloor on which I would love to lose myself with eyes wide closed.”

The original “Tjomme” is featured on González’s newest album, Local Valley, which is out now via Mute. Read our interview with González on the album.

José González 2022 Tour Dates:

March 10 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
March 11 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
March 14 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
March 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall
March 17 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre
March 18 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
March 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre
March 20 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre
March 21 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center
March 23 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropolitan
March 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
March 26 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
March 27 – Austin, TX – Dell Hall @ The Long Center

Most Recent