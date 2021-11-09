News

José González Announces Tour, Shares DJ Koze Remix of “Tjomme” Local Valley Out Now via Mute

Photography by Hannele Fernström



José González has announced a North American tour set for March 2022. He has also shared a new remix of “Tjomme” done by German DJ/producer DJ Koze. Listen to the remix and view the full list of tour dates below.

González speaks about the song “Tjomme,” whose title refers to the Swedish slang term for “guy,” in a press release, calling it “a song about hearsay and dudes. Overconfident doomsday dudes and the dudes that follow.”

DJ Koze adds: “I tried to transform the soul of this song to the dancefloor. A dancefloor without pressure and anxiety. A dancefloor on which I would love to lose myself with eyes wide closed.”

The original “Tjomme” is featured on González’s newest album, Local Valley, which is out now via Mute. Read our interview with González on the album.

José González 2022 Tour Dates:

March 10 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

March 11 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

March 14 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

March 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall

March 17 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

March 18 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

March 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre

March 20 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre

March 21 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

March 23 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropolitan

March 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

March 26 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

March 27 – Austin, TX – Dell Hall @ The Long Center

