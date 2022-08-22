News

All





José González Shares Ela Minus Remix of “Visions” Local Valley Out Now via Mute

Photography by Hannele Fernström



José González has shared an Ela Minus remix of the song “Visions” from his most recent album, Local Valley. Listen below.

In a press release, Ela Minus states: ‘It was beautiful to get to work with José’s music. His work has been a consistent company throughout my life, it was very special to be allowed to enter his world and be a small part of it.”

González adds: “I love how Ela Minus made the song more forward looking and dreamy with warm electronic layers and adding her beautiful voice on it. Fits great with the more futuristic side of the lyrics I feel.”

Local Valley came out last September via Mute. Read our interview with González on the album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.