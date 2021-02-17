News

José González Shares First New Song in Over Five Years – “El Invento” New Single Out Now via Mute

Photography by Hannele Fernström



José González has shared his first new song in over five years, “El Invento.” The Swedish singer/songwriter/guitarist’s last studio album was 2015’s Vestiges & Claws, released by Mute. As its title suggests, “El Invento” is a Spanish language song. It is accompanied by a video, which you can watch below. The single is out now via Mute.

In a press release González says his young daughter helped inspire the song and its language choice. “Every now and then I try to write lyrics in Spanish—this time I succeeded! I guess talking to Laura in Spanish every day helped,” he says. “I started writing ‘El Invento’ around 2017 when she was born. The song is about the questions—who we are, where we’re going and why? Whom can we thank for our existence? Historically, most traditions have invented answers to these questions. Thereof the name of the song: The Invention (god).”

