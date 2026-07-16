Josefin Öhrn Shares New Single “Electrified” Featuring Bobby Gillespie
From the Debut Solo Album Cherry out September 25th
Jul 15, 2026 Photography by Colette Slater Barrass
Josefin Öhrn has shared “Electrified”, out now on all digital platforms alongside an accompanying video, taken from her forthcoming debut solo album Cherry.
Öhrn is the Swedish-born, London-based singer-songwriter previously known for fronting Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation, the Swedish Grammy-nominated psych-rock outfit signed to Rocket Recordings. Cherry marks her most intimate and self-defined work to date, moving away from the hypnotic psych-rock of her former band towards something closer to the laid-back atmospheres of Kurt Vile, Lana Del Rey or Natalie Bergman, built on clear hooks with Öhrn’s voice front and centre as she narrates a period of raw, transformative self-actualisation.
“Electrified” features backing vocals from Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream. The album as a whole brings together an array of collaborators, including vocals from Anton Newcombe (The Brian Jonestown Massacre), guitar from Andy Bell (Ride/Oasis), and piano, synths and additional sounds from Björn Yttling (Lykke Li, Peter Bjorn and John). The record was produced by Kalle Gustafsson Jerneholm (Soundtrack Of Our Lives) and recorded across Gothenburg, London and Berlin.
TRACKLIST:
Electrified
Dreaming of You
Cherry Tree
Lose Yourself
The Real Thing
Always On My Mind (Elvis Presley cover)
What If
I Want You
Jag Ger Dig Min Morgon (Fred Åkerström cover)
Shoreline
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