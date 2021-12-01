News

Josephine Sillars Releases New Single Today "I'll See You When I See You" is out now on Come Play With Me





Leeds based independent Come Play With Me put out their latest release today from the label’s ongoing series of singles showcasing emerging artists from the West Yorkshire region. This latest release arrives courtesy of up and coming Leeds-based artist Josephine Sillars and her stunning new single “I’ll See You When I See You”.

Originally from the Scottish Highlands, Josephine relocated to Leeds in early 2020. Fittingly, “I’ll See You When I See You” finds Sillars navigating the idea of treading your own path in life, weaving in the nostalgic themes of friendship, homesickness and longing along the way via a beautifully orchestrated soundtrack of dreamlike harmonies, intricately sequenced drum patterns and ambient pads. Beginning with a lonely looping piano pattern, the track’s considered instrumentation and gradual atmospheric build allows the listener to take comfort in the restorative power of Josephine’s densely-layered vocals, ending on the bittersweet and pleading choir-like refrain of “please don’t go“.

The single builds on the momentum of Josephine’s Desperate Characters EP, released earlier in 2021 and funded by the Help Musicians Do It Differently fund, and sees a further collaboration with Leeds-based producer Kieran Watson. Having received consistent support throughout from BBC Introducing, her previous single “Enemy” was made Track of the Week on BBC Introducing in West Yorkshire in January 2021, while back home BBC Radio Scotland named her earlier track “Skeleton” Track of the Week following its release in 2019.

Speaking about “I’ll See You When I See You”, Sillars says:-

““I’ll See You When I See You” is a song about being far away from friends and the bittersweetness that comes with missing them but knowing that you’re only apart because you want different things. Interestingly it isn’t actually about lockdown - it’s mostly reflecting on older friendships and people who have moved away.”

Come Play With Me’s much-celebrated series of singles releases has been running for several years and previously featured the likes of Harkin, Team Picture, Treeboy & Arc, Talkboy, Fizzy Blood and Sunflower Thieves among a host of others.

With more releases to come in the new year, keep an eye out on the Come Play With Me schedule. In the meantime, here’s “I’ll See You When I See You”.

Josephine Sillars Bandcamp

Come Play With Me official website