Joyce Manor Announce Compilation Album, Share Lead Track “House Warning Party” Songs From Northern Torrance Due Out This Friday via Epitaph

Joyce Manor have gone back to their roots. Literally. Today, the California-based punk band released the first song vocalist Barry Johnson ever wrote for Joyce Manor, “House Warning Party.” Along with the release is the announcement of Songs From Northern Torrance, a 10-track compilation of material recorded from 2008-2010, many of which include live-show fan favorites like that of “House Warning Party.” The album will be available on all streaming services this Friday (May 29) and on vinyl September 18 via Epitaph. Listen to “House Warning Party” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The track itself is only one-minute long, but perfectly captures suburban angst. The lyrics talk about all things from eating lifesavers, claiming people are cops, and telling your parents “fuck you.” The video itself even features a young Joyce Manor playing at a sweaty, crowded house show. Oh, the good old days.

In a press release Johnson recalls when he first wrote the track: “I was working at the Long Beach Aquarium and the first line of the song came to me while I was perusing the vending machine on my break. They had some LifeSavers and on the packaging it said ‘five flavors’ and the opening line of the song just popped in my head. The rest of the lyrics came effortlessly and the song was fully written in about the time it takes to listen to. Listening to it ten years later it sounds young and inspired and I’m impressed at how much of a story I was able to tell in just over a minute.”

Songs From Northern Torrence Tracklist:

1. House Warning Party

2. Fuck Koalacaust

3. DFHP?

4. Danke Schoen

5. Who Gave You a Baby

6. Constant Nothing

7. Done Right Discount Flooring

8. 5 Beer Plan

9. Chumped

10. Leather Jacket

