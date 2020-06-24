News

All





JPEGMAFIA Shares Video for New Anti-Trump Song “THE BENDS!” “THE BENDS!” is JPEGMAFIA’s Fifth Single This Year





JPEGMAFIA has shared a new single, “THE BENDS!,” and an accompanying video. In “THE BENDS!,” JPEGMAFIA denounces President Trump and calls the current political climate “sad.”

The song opens with a sample of Trump claiming that “the support [he’s] getting from the African-American community has been overwhelming.”

JPEGMAFIA goes on to rap lyrics like: “My leader treat me like an enemy, he a casualty/Wonder if he cry when he see fans of me/Can't believe we thought he’d be the man for me,” and “People pray for the press to impeach/Deeper down, know that vote is a loss/It's sad.” He ends it all by simply saying “Fuck Trump.”

In the video, JPEGMAFIA dances along to his song on a country road. He’s dressed in a beekeepers suit.

“THE BENDS” is JPEGMAFIA’s fifth single since late February, following “CUTIE PIE!,” “BODYGUARD,” “COVERED IN MONEY!,” and “BALD!.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.