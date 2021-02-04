Juan Wauters Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Real” (Feat. Mac DeMarco)

News

Juan Wauters has shared a video for his new song “Real,” which features Mac DeMarco. The video release is in conjunction with an announcement by Wauters that his new album, entitled Real Life Situations, will be out on April 30 via Captured Tracks. Check out the Matthew Volz-directed video for “Real,” along with the tracklist and cover art for the album, below.

Wauters speaks about his collaboration with DeMarco in a press release: “Mac and I met in 2013 when our label Captured Tracks (we were both on the label then) thought it would be a good idea that we meet and do a song. We met and recorded Beatles songs. The tape machine we were working with broke and the songs were never recovered. After that, we never collaborated in any serious way. When I reached out to Mac about the new project I was doing, he was down since the beginning. I happened to be going to LA so we did it at his studio. Mac provided a really safe place to bounce ideas off of each other. We tried a lot of new things and we ended up with this track so special. The song put an end to that awaited collaboration that was the initial impulse behind us meeting and forming a friendship that stood in time.”

Wauters’ most recent album, Introducing Juan Pablo, came out in 2019 on Captured Tracks. He collaborated with Chicago band Twin Peaks back in 2017 for the song “Back Door.”

Real Life Situations Tracklist:

1. A JPW Headspace 2020

2. Monsoon (with Homeshake)

3. Sentimiento Queens

4. Locura

5. Ventana

6. Presentation (with Nick Hakim & Benamin)

7. Unity (with Cola Boyy)

8. Real (with Mac DeMarco)

9. Keep Cool

10. Carmina Pensá

11. A Peter Pan Donuts Conversation

12. Lion Dome (with Air Waves)

13. JPW Talking

14. Acordes (with Tall Juan)

15. Bailando

16. Estás Escuchando (with El David Aguilar)

17. Crack Dabbling

18. A JPW Theme Song

19. Yendo

20. Powder

21. NY Weaz

