Julia Jacklin Shares Cover of Bill Fay’s “Just to Be a Part” Bill Fay’s Still Some Light Part 2 Due Out April 8 via Dead Oceans





Australian singer/songwriter Julia Jacklin has shared a cover of the Bill Fay song “Just to Be a Part.” It is the latest installment in a series of 7-inch singles featuring other musicians covering Fay’s work. A two-part reissue of Fay’s Still Some Light was previously announced, with the first part having been released on January 14 via Dead Oceans. The next part will be out on April 8. Listen to Jacklin’s cover below.

In a press release, Jacklin states: “Recording this song got me out of a dark place musically; I hadn’t sung or played since my last album tour finished and COVID started. I just went to a local studio near my house with some friends and recorded it in a couple of hours. It was just so nice to sing again and play with friends. It was hard to capture the spirit of Bill’s version but it was a true gift getting to live in his song for a day”

Previously shared 7-inch single covers of Bill Fay songs are Steve Gunn’s cover of “Dust Filled Room” and Kevin Morby’s cover of “I Hear You Calling.”

Jacklin’s most recent album, Crushing, came out in February 2019 on Polyvinyl.

