News

All





Julia Jacklin Shares New Christmas Song “baby jesus is nobody’s baby now” Also Shares Self-Directed Video for Song





Australian singer/songwriter Julia Jacklin has just shared a new melancholic Christmas-inspired song, “baby jesus is nobody’s baby now.” Watch the video, directed by Jacklin and Nick Mckk, below.

Jacklin talks about the inspiration behind the song in a press release: “2019 was a pretty rough one for my family. I was touring the whole year carrying a lot of guilt for not being able to be at home. Singing super sad songs every night was a blessing and a curse depending on the day. I was imagining Christmas as being this time where we all came together again and took a collective breath but then the bushfires hit and my family live in the country so it was a direct threat. I was living in Melbourne, still pretty new to it, and wasn’t able to go home, the roads were blocked and my family were being evacuated periodically for a month. At one point Melbourne was blanketed in smoke from the fires, the sun was this menacing red, it felt apocalyptic and pretty hopeless. I wrote this in my room looking forward to 2020, hoping it would be a reset of some kind lol.”

She also speaks a bit on the artwork for the single: “The costume was made by my mother Marion Crossman a couple of weeks ago when we were living together in rural NSW and the backdrop was painted by my younger brother Eamonn Briggs on Nick Mckks driveway.”

In October, Jacklin released two new songs, “to Perth, before the border closes” and “CRY,” for a Sub Pop Singles Club release on 7-inch. She released her most recent album, Crushing, in February 2019 on Polyvinyl.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.