Julia Jacklin Shares New Song “I Wish”
The Gem Due Out September 25 via 4AD
Jul 14, 2026 Photography by James J. Robinson
Australian singer/songwriter Julia Jacklin is releasing a new album, The Gem, on September 25 via 4AD. Now she has shared its second single, album closer “I Wish.” Jacklin wrote the song for her younger self. “I Wish” features Australian siblings Elsie and Maggie Rigby of The Maes. Listen below.
Previously Jacklin shared The Gem’s first single, “Get Away From Me (I Think I’ll Love You Soon),” via a self-directed music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week.
Jacklin recently announced that she’d signed a worldwide deal with the iconic British label 4AD and also announced some 2026 and 2027 tour dates, including some North American ones this fall.
Jacklin produced the album with Robert Muinos and it was recorded entirely in Melbourne. In 2017 she moved to the city from Sydney. She knew hardly anyone in Melbourne and started hanging out in a pub called The Gem. Muinos, described as an old drinking buddy, is the owner of Rat Shack studios, which is above The Gem. There Jacklin teamed up with Jacob Diamond (guitar), Mimi Gilbert (bass), and Jess Elwood (drums) to record the album. Previous Jacklin albums were knocked out in a couple of weeks, but she labored over this one for nearly a year.
“The Gem felt like a metaphor for the whole process, because a lot of it did feel like digging. I felt like I was doing it almost in the dark, just trusting I was going to find something,” says Jacklin in a press release.
Of the main theme of The Gem, Jacklin adds: “I want to love and be loved, but I also want to be free. The tension between those two things has been the central question of my life.”
Jacklin’s last album was 2022’s PRE PLEASURE, released via Polyvinyl (stream it here). It followed 2019’s acclaimed Crushing and 2016’s Don’t Let the Kids Win.
Jacklin is also in the band Phantastic Ferniture. They released two new songs—“Change My Mind” and “Dare to Fall in Love”—in 2025.
Read our interview with Julia Jacklin on Crushing.
Read our interview with Julia Jacklin on PRE PLEASURE.
Julia Jacklin Tour Dates:
2026
October 20 – SAN DIEGO, CA, USA - The Observatory North Park
October 22 – LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - The Wiltern
October 23 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA - The Castro Theatre **SOLD OUT**
October 24 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA - The Castro Theatre
October 26 – PORTLAND, OR, USA - Crystal Ballroom
October 27 – VANCOUVER, CANADA - Commodore Ballroom **SOLD OUT**
October 28 – SEATTLE, WA, USA - The Moore Theatre
October 30 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA - Metro Music Hall
October 31 – DENVER, CO, USA - Gothic Theatre
November 2 – DALLAS, TX, USA - Studio at Bomb Factory
November 3 – AUSTIN, TX, USA - Radio/East
November 4 – HOUSTON, TX, USA - White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)
November 6 – ATLANTA, GA, USA - Variety Playhouse
November 7 – NASHVILLE, TN, USA - Brooklyn Bowl
November 9 – CARRBORO, NC, USA - Cat’s Cradle
November 10 – WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Lincoln Theatre
November 11 – PITTSBURGH, PA, USA - Mr. Small’s Theatre
November 13 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA - First Avenue
November 14 – CHICAGO, IL, USA - The Riviera Theatre
November 15 – TORONTO, CANADA - Danforth Music Hall
November 17 – MONTREAL, CANADA - Théâtre Beanfield
November 19 – BROOKLYN, NY, USA - Brooklyn Paramount
November 20 – BOSTON, MA, USA - Royale
November 21 – PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA - Union Transfer
2027
February 13 – BIRMINGHAM, UK - Town Hall
February 14 – MANCHESTER, UK - Albert Hall
February 15 – DUBLIN, IRELAND - National Stadium
February 17 – GLASGOW, UK - Barrowland Ballroom
February 18 – BRISTOL, UK - Beacon
February 19 – LONDON, UK - Eventim Apollo
February 21 – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - Le Botanique
February 22 – BERLIN, GERMANY - Festsaal Kreuzberg
February 23 – HAMBURG, GERMANY - Kent Club
February 24 – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - DR Koncerthuset
February 26 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Paradiso
February 27 – PARIS, FRANCE - Cabaret Sauvage
March 1 – BARCELONA, SPAIN - La [2] de Apolo
March 2 – MADRID, SPAIN - Sala Mon Live
March 3 – LISBON, PORTUGAL - LAV
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- 500 to Go: Join Under the Radar’s Summer Subscription Campaign (News) —
- Lava La Rue Shares New Single “Prince Of Bologna” (News) —
- Premiere: The Blood Arm Share “World Class Traveler” (News) —
- It Was Just an Accident [4K UHD] (Review) —
- Beck Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “In the Night” (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.