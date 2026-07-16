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Julia Jacklin Shares New Song “I Wish” The Gem Due Out September 25 via 4AD

Photography by James J. Robinson

Australian singer/songwriter Julia Jacklin is releasing a new album, The Gem, on September 25 via 4AD. Now she has shared its second single, album closer “I Wish.” Jacklin wrote the song for her younger self. “I Wish” features Australian siblings Elsie and Maggie Rigby of The Maes. Listen below.

Previously Jacklin shared The Gem’s first single, “Get Away From Me (I Think I’ll Love You Soon),” via a self-directed music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

Jacklin recently announced that she’d signed a worldwide deal with the iconic British label 4AD and also announced some 2026 and 2027 tour dates, including some North American ones this fall.

Jacklin produced the album with Robert Muinos and it was recorded entirely in Melbourne. In 2017 she moved to the city from Sydney. She knew hardly anyone in Melbourne and started hanging out in a pub called The Gem. Muinos, described as an old drinking buddy, is the owner of Rat Shack studios, which is above The Gem. There Jacklin teamed up with Jacob Diamond (guitar), Mimi Gilbert (bass), and Jess Elwood (drums) to record the album. Previous Jacklin albums were knocked out in a couple of weeks, but she labored over this one for nearly a year.

“The Gem felt like a metaphor for the whole process, because a lot of it did feel like digging. I felt like I was doing it almost in the dark, just trusting I was going to find something,” says Jacklin in a press release.

Of the main theme of The Gem, Jacklin adds: “I want to love and be loved, but I also want to be free. The tension between those two things has been the central question of my life.”

Jacklin’s last album was 2022’s PRE PLEASURE, released via Polyvinyl (stream it here). It followed 2019’s acclaimed Crushing and 2016’s Don’t Let the Kids Win.

Jacklin is also in the band Phantastic Ferniture. They released two new songs—“Change My Mind” and “Dare to Fall in Love”—in 2025.

Read our interview with Julia Jacklin on Crushing.

Read our interview with Julia Jacklin on PRE PLEASURE.

Julia Jacklin Tour Dates:

2026

October 20 – SAN DIEGO, CA, USA - The Observatory North Park

October 22 – LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - The Wiltern

October 23 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA - The Castro Theatre **SOLD OUT**

October 24 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA - The Castro Theatre

October 26 – PORTLAND, OR, USA - Crystal Ballroom

October 27 – VANCOUVER, CANADA - Commodore Ballroom **SOLD OUT**

October 28 – SEATTLE, WA, USA - The Moore Theatre

October 30 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA - Metro Music Hall

October 31 – DENVER, CO, USA - Gothic Theatre

November 2 – DALLAS, TX, USA - Studio at Bomb Factory

November 3 – AUSTIN, TX, USA - Radio/East

November 4 – HOUSTON, TX, USA - White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

November 6 – ATLANTA, GA, USA - Variety Playhouse

November 7 – NASHVILLE, TN, USA - Brooklyn Bowl

November 9 – CARRBORO, NC, USA - Cat’s Cradle

November 10 – WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Lincoln Theatre

November 11 – PITTSBURGH, PA, USA - Mr. Small’s Theatre

November 13 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA - First Avenue

November 14 – CHICAGO, IL, USA - The Riviera Theatre

November 15 – TORONTO, CANADA - Danforth Music Hall

November 17 – MONTREAL, CANADA - Théâtre Beanfield

November 19 – BROOKLYN, NY, USA - Brooklyn Paramount

November 20 – BOSTON, MA, USA - Royale

November 21 – PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA - Union Transfer

2027

February 13 – BIRMINGHAM, UK - Town Hall

February 14 – MANCHESTER, UK - Albert Hall

February 15 – DUBLIN, IRELAND - National Stadium

February 17 – GLASGOW, UK - Barrowland Ballroom

February 18 – BRISTOL, UK - Beacon

February 19 – LONDON, UK - Eventim Apollo

February 21 – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - Le Botanique

February 22 – BERLIN, GERMANY - Festsaal Kreuzberg

February 23 – HAMBURG, GERMANY - Kent Club

February 24 – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - DR Koncerthuset

February 26 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Paradiso

February 27 – PARIS, FRANCE - Cabaret Sauvage

March 1 – BARCELONA, SPAIN - La [2] de Apolo

March 2 – MADRID, SPAIN - Sala Mon Live

March 3 – LISBON, PORTUGAL - LAV

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