Julia Shapiro Shares Video for New Single “Wrong Time” Zorked Due Out October 15 via Suicide Squeeze

Photography by Eleanor Petry



Julia Shapiro (Chastity Belt, Childbirth, Who Is She?) has shared a video for her new single “Wrong Time.” It is the latest single to be released from her forthcoming solo album Zorked, which will be out on October 15 via Suicide Squeeze. Watch the Colby Makin-directed video below.

Shapiro speaks about the new song in a press release: “I wrote this song in June 2020, after fully coming to terms with the fact that I was now living in LA during a seemingly never-ending global pandemic. This song is about being cursed, but not fully admitting it—fighting hard to keep your life together, against all odds, and cursing yourself even further in the process. I started the song with an acoustic guitar playing the B and high E strings super fast, soaked in reverb and delay. I ended up holding onto the original guitar I recorded for the demo, because I felt so attached to it. It just sort of sets the tone for the song.”

Video director Makin adds: “‘Wrong Time’ visualizes the internal feedback loop of stuck-at-home limbo. Once vaccinated, Julia and I spent a lazy afternoon filming some of her typical 2020 day-to-day routines: puttering in her room, scooting around the neighborhood, playing guitar on her bed. I then holed myself in my own room, experimenting with our footage using an analog video mixer and some old camcorders. The result was a surprisingly ambient collage of textures and clouds. Julia is leading the way, but the video ended up feeling more like a collective reflection of those drifty days we all shared from afar. By the end I found a warm comfort in all the blue!”

Previously shared songs from the upcoming album are “Come With Me” and “Death (XIII).” Chastity Belt’s most recent self-titled album came out in 2019 via Hardly Art. It featured the songs “Ann’s Jam” (one of our Songs of the Week) and “Elena.”

