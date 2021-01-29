Julia Stone Shares Video for New Song “We All Have” (Feat. Matt Berninger)

News

Julia Stone has shared a video for her new song “We All Have,” which features Matt Berninger of The National. The video was directed by Gabriel Gasparinatos, and features his cousin Jesse, a second-generation Abalone diver. Stone’s forthcoming album, Sixty Summers, will be out on April 16 via BMG. You can watch the video for “We All Have,” along with the videos for previously released album tracks “Break,” “Unreal,” and “Dance,” below.

“This song is about how everything transforms and moves; even though you feel so shitty at one point, it might shift into something new,” states Stone in a press release regarding the inspiration behind her new song. “Love is all that we really need to be here for —not love with someone else.”

Berninger speaks about his collaboration with Stone for the song: “It's always really inspiring to hear old friends creating such amazing music. I've been a big fan of Julia's work for a long time, and it was so fun to be invited to be a part of this song!”

Sixty Summers features production by Thomas Bartlett (aka Doveman) and Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent). Last year, Stone released two EPs: Everything is Christmas and Twin.

