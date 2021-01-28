News

Juliana Hatfield Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “Mouthful of Blood” Blood Will Be Out May 14 on American Laundromat





Juliana Hatfield has announced the release of her 19th studio album, Blood, which will be out on May 14 via American Laundromat. Coinciding with the announcement, she has shared the album’s lead single, “Mouthful of Blood.” Check out the song and see the cover art for Blood below, as well as the album’s tracklist.

“I think these songs are a reaction to how seriously and negatively a lot of people have been affected by the past four years,” states Hatfield in a press release regarding her new album. “But it’s fun, musically. There’s a lot of playing around. I didn’t really have a plan when I started this project. I always love coming up with melodies and then trying to fit words into them—it’s like doing a puzzle. And I always find places to use the Mellotron flutes and strings, on every album, because those sounds are so beautiful to me. They are a nice counterpoint to the damaged lyrical content.”

Hatfield also speaks a bit on the album’s creation, in which she was forced to record in her home in Connecticut as a result of the pandemic: “Usually I work in a studio. I did more than half the work in my room—with Jed helping me to troubleshoot the technology, and helping with building and arranging some of the songs—and then I finished up with additional overdubs and mixing with engineer James Bridges at Q Division Studios in Somerville, MA.”

Hatfield’s most recent album, Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police, a cover album of songs by The Police, was released in 2019.

Read our Self-Portrait feature with Juliana Hatfield.

Blood Tracklist:

01 “The Shame of Love”

02 “Gorgon”

03 “Nightmary”

04 “Had a Dream”

05 “Splinter”

06 “Suck It Up”

07 “Chunks”

08 “Mouthful Of Blood”

09 “Dead Weight”

10 “Torture”

