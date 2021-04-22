News

Juliana Hatfield Shares New Song “Gorgon” Blood Due Out May 14 on American Laundromat

Photography by David Doobinin



Juliana Hatfield has shared a new single titled “Gorgon.” It is the second single to be released from her upcoming 19th studio album Blood, which is due out on May 14 via American Laundromat. Hatfield will be celebrating the album’s release with a livestream performance from Q Division Studios in Somerville, Massachusetts on May 8 at 4 p.m. EST. Listen to “Gorgon” below.

Hatfield, who provided all of the instrumentation on her new song, states in a press release: “It was fun building it up from scratch and then letting it all hang loose in the long free-pop/jazz outro. Recording at home, there’s no one stopping me from indulging in every wacky musical whim that pops into my head.”

Upon the announcement of Blood in January, Hatfield shared the single “Mouthful of Blood.”

Hatfield’s most recent album, Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police, a cover album of songs by The Police, was released in 2019.

Read our Self-Portrait feature with Juliana Hatfield.

