 Juliana Hatfield Shares New Song “Gorgon” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, April 22nd, 2021  
Subscribe

Juliana Hatfield Shares New Song “Gorgon”

Blood Due Out May 14 on American Laundromat

Apr 22, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by David Doobinin
Bookmark and Share


Juliana Hatfield has shared a new single titled “Gorgon.” It is the second single to be released from her upcoming 19th studio album Blood, which is due out on May 14 via American Laundromat. Hatfield will be celebrating the album’s release with a livestream performance from Q Division Studios in Somerville, Massachusetts on May 8 at 4 p.m. EST. Listen to “Gorgon” below.

Hatfield, who provided all of the instrumentation on her new song, states in a press release: “It was fun building it up from scratch and then letting it all hang loose in the long free-pop/jazz outro. Recording at home, there’s no one stopping me from indulging in every wacky musical whim that pops into my head.”

Upon the announcement of Blood in January, Hatfield shared the single “Mouthful of Blood.”

Hatfield’s most recent album, Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police, a cover album of songs by The Police, was released in 2019.

Read our Self-Portrait feature with Juliana Hatfield.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent