Thursday, May 21st, 2020  
Julianna Barwick Announces First New Album In Four Years, Shares New Song “Inspirit”

Healing Is a Miracle Due Out July 10 via Ninja Tune

May 21, 2020 By Samantha Small
After a four-year hiatus, Julianna Barwick has announced her new album Healing Is a Miracle. Along with the announcement, Barwick shared a music video for the (much-needed) meditative track “Inspirit.” Healing Is a Miracle is due out July 10 via Ninja Tune. Check out “Inspirit” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Production for the album started last year when Barwick started toying with her vocal looping gear. This product eventually ended up becoming the foundation for much of the records’ sounds. The title, however, is more purposeful. In a press release, Barwick stated she came to the idea “after thinking about how the human body heals itself.”

“You cut your hand, it looks pretty bad, and two weeks later it looks like it never happened… That’s kind of amazing, you know?” Barwick says in a statement. 

In addition, Sigur RósJónsi, Nosaj Thing, and Mary Lattimore all joined forces on Healing Is a Miracle to give a fuller, more engrossing sound. 

Healing Is a Miracle Tracklist:

1. Inspirit

2. Oh, Memory ft. Mary Lattimore

3. Healing Is A Miracle

4. In Light ft. Jónsi

5. Safe

6. Flowers

7. Wishing Well

8. Nod ft. Nosaj Thing

