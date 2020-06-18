News

All





Julianna Barwick Shares Video for New Song “In Light” (Feat. Jónsi) Healing Is A Miracle Out July 10 on Ninja Tune





Ambient musician Julianna Barwick has shared the video for “In Light,” the newest single from her forthcoming album Healing Is A Miracle, due out July 10 on Ninja Tune. The video finds dancer Katie Malia in an over-flowing red dress dancing across magnificent landscapes while Barwick and Icelandic singer Jónsi (of Sigur Rós) deliver soft vocals over the building and crashing instrumentation. Watch and listen below.

In a press release, Barwick describes her collaboration with Jónsi as a “dream come true.” “I think he has the best voice in the world, and hearing my voice with Jónsi's is one of the joys of my life.”

Jónsi is also someone who has both directly and indirectly helped to shape the sound of the record. After meeting producer Alex Somers, the three went into the studio and the duo gifted Barwick with studio monitors and it quickly changed the direction of her album, helping her create the first track “Inspirit,” one which she recently shared.

“The first song I remember making with those was the first song on the album, ‘Inspirit,’” she says.“When I added the bass I really felt it in my body, you know, in a way you just wouldn’t with headphones… it was kind of euphoric and fun. I got really excited about making the record in that moment, and I think that really had an impact on the sounds I ended up making.”

Before that, production for the album started last year when Barwick started toying with her vocal looping gear. This product eventually ended up becoming the foundation for much of the records’ sounds. The title, however, is more purposeful. In a press release, Barwick stated she came to the idea “after thinking about how the human body heals itself.”

“You cut your hand, it looks pretty bad, and two weeks later it looks like it never happened… That’s kind of amazing, you know?” Barwick said in a previous statement.

Healing Is a Miracle Tracklist:

1. Inspirit

2. Oh, Memory ft. Mary Lattimore

3. Healing Is A Miracle

4. In Light ft. Jónsi

5. Safe

6. Flowers

7. Wishing Well

8. Nod ft. Nosaj Thing

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.