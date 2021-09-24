 Julie Doiron Announces New Album, Shares New Single “You Gave Me the Key” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 24th, 2021  
Subscribe

Julie Doiron Announces New Album, Shares New Single “You Gave Me the Key”

I Thought of You Due Out November 26 via You’ve Changed

Sep 23, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Matt Williams
Bookmark and Share


Canadian singer-songwriter Julie Doiron has announced the release of her new studio album, I Thought of You, which will be out on November 26 via You’ve Changed. She has also shared a song from the album titled “You Gave Me the Key.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Doiron explains in a press release regarding “You Gave Me the Key”: “This is a song about a new beginning. It’s the first one we recorded in the studio for this new album. It makes me really happy and I can’t wait for you to hear it!”

I Thought of You features musical contributions from fellow Canadian artists Daniel Romano, drummer Ian Romano, and Dany Placard. Doiron’s previous studio album, So Many Days, came out in 2012 via Aporia.

I Thought of You Tracklist:

1. You Gave Me The Key
2. Thought Of You
3. Dreamed I Was
4. Just When I Thought
5. Et Mon Amour
6. Good Reason
7. Cancel The Party
8. How Can We?
9. Darkness To Light
10. Ran
11. The Letters We Sent
12. They Wanted Me To Say
13. Back To The Water

l

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent