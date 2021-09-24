News

Julie Doiron Announces New Album, Shares New Single “You Gave Me the Key” I Thought of You Due Out November 26 via You’ve Changed

Photography by Matt Williams



Canadian singer-songwriter Julie Doiron has announced the release of her new studio album, I Thought of You, which will be out on November 26 via You’ve Changed. She has also shared a song from the album titled “You Gave Me the Key.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Doiron explains in a press release regarding “You Gave Me the Key”: “This is a song about a new beginning. It’s the first one we recorded in the studio for this new album. It makes me really happy and I can’t wait for you to hear it!”

I Thought of You features musical contributions from fellow Canadian artists Daniel Romano, drummer Ian Romano, and Dany Placard. Doiron’s previous studio album, So Many Days, came out in 2012 via Aporia.

<a href="https://juliedoiron.bandcamp.com/album/i-thought-of-you">I Thought Of You by Julie Doiron</a>

I Thought of You Tracklist:

1. You Gave Me The Key

2. Thought Of You

3. Dreamed I Was

4. Just When I Thought

5. Et Mon Amour

6. Good Reason

7. Cancel The Party

8. How Can We?

9. Darkness To Light

10. Ran

11. The Letters We Sent

12. They Wanted Me To Say

13. Back To The Water

