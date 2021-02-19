News

Julien Baker Announces Livestream Concert from Nashville Little Oblivions Due Out February 26 on Matador





Julien Baker has announced a new livestream concert in support of her upcoming album Little Oblivions to be held at Nashville’s Analog on March 25, with indie group Mini Trees as the supporting act. The performance will take place via STAGED, a virtual concert series created by Audiotree. It will be aired three separate times, at 8 p.m. AEDT, 7 p.m. GMT, and 9 p.m. EDT. Tickets start at $15 and are available here.

Little Oblivions will be out on February 26 via Matador. Baker has shared three songs from the album so far: “Faith Healer” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Hardline” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “Favor,” which features Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, her bandmates in the group boygenius.

Baker’s most recent album, Turn Out the Lights, came out in 2017 on Matador, and made it to #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2017 list.

