Julien Baker Announces New EP, Shares New Single “Guthrie”
B-Sides Due Out July 21 via Matador
Jul 07, 2022
Photography by Alysse Gafkjen
Julien Baker has announced the release of a new EP consisting of tracks taken from the recording sessions of her most recent album, Little Oblivions. The EP, entitled, B-Sides, will be out on July 21 via Matador. Baker has also shared a new single from the EP, “Guthrie.” Listen to the song and view the EP’s cover art below.
Little Oblivions came out last year via Matador and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Read our Protest Issue interview with Baker, where she discusses the album, here. Also listen to our Under the Radar podcast interview with Baker here.
