 Julien Baker Covers Radiohead's "Everything In Its Right Place" in SiriusXMU Live Session
Thursday, February 25th, 2021  
Julien Baker Covers Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place” in SiriusXMU Live Session

Little Oblivions Out Tomorrow on Matador

Feb 25, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Julien Baker was on Sirius XM for an XMU Live Session last night (Feb. 24) to perform songs from her upcoming album, as well as performing a cover of Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place” from their 2000 album Kid A. Baker’s new album, Little Oblivions, will be out tomorrow (Feb. 26) on Matador. Check out her Radiohead cover below.

Yesterday, Baker shared a new song “Heatwave” from Little Oblivions. You can read our review of the new album here.

In January of last year, Radiohead launched “Radiohead Public Library,” a section of their website that curates and organizes the band’s entire musical catalogue.

