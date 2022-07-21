 Julien Chang Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Marmalade” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, July 21st, 2022  
Julien Chang Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Marmalade”

The Sale Due Out November 4 via Transgressive

Jul 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Layla Ku
Baltimore singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist/producer Julien Chang has announced the release of a new album, The Sale, which will be out on November 4 via Transgressive. Chang has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Marmalade.” View the Layla Ku-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Chang states: “I think the point is that memory runs up against certain limits in sense-making and then has to start relying on fictions. I wrote ‘Marmalade’ at a time in which this feeling of passionate regret had just finished transforming into something domesticated, incorporated, and basically mundane—a part of everyday life, something that pops up in the mind from time to time and causes me to scrunch my nose.”

Chang’s debut album, Jules, came out in 2019 via Transgressive.

The Sale Tracklist:

1. Heart Holiday
2. Marmalade
3. Sweet Obsolete
4. Snakebit Side
5. Snakebit
6. Time & Place
7. Bellarose
8. Ethical Exceptions
9. Crossed Paths
10. Queen Of Sheba
11. Competition’s Friend

