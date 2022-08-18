News

Julien Chang Shares Live Video for New Single “Time & Place” The Sale Due Out November 4 via Transgressive

Photography by Layla Ku



Baltimore singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist/producer Julien Chang has shared a live video for his new single, “Time & Place.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, The Sale, which will be out on November 4 via Transgressive. View the Sophie Schieli-directed video and listen to the studio version below.

In a press release, Chang states: “‘Time and Place’ is about the gentle goodbye of someone leaving, the kind of separation between two people that makes each one regret the awkward incongruencies of time and place: right place, wrong time; right time, wrong place; in any case it just didn’t work out. I wrote it from a position, or a feeling, of waiting, expecting, looking out for someone who has already left—a feeling somewhere between action and renunciation. It’s this kind of hopeful/hopeless tarrying that the song hangs on.”

Upon announcement of the new album in July, Chang shared the single “Marmalade,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Chang’s debut album, Jules, came out in 2019 via Transgressive.

