Julietta Debuts New Single “Ghosted For The Beach” Levitate Due Out February 5th

Fresh off of a move from New York to sunny Los Angeles, indie pop artist Julietta fantasizes over the chance to run away with “Ghosted For The Beach.” Her newest single is the third from her forthcoming EP Levitate, due out February 5th. With her preceding singles, the bouncy pop gem “Gotta Get Up” and ethereal croon of “Levitate,” Julietta explored her journey from East to West Coast, diving into a period of self-discovery. Conversely, “Ghosted For The Beach” is pure escapist disco pop.

Even in pre-pandemic times, the impulse to drop everything and get away can be overwhelming. When you’re surrounded by the mundanities of everyday life, happiness and excitement can seem as easy as hopping on a bus, train, or plane to anywhere. That instinct is the driving force behind Julietta’s newest track. Beginning on swelling organ synths, the track initially bears a strong resemblance to the dream pop tone of Beach House. Julietta’s gossamer vocals almost meld into the instrumental, questioning “Will I ever get my way / They will never let us / I think I want you to stay / They will never let us.”

When the bass kicks in on the chorus, however, the track quickly transitions to an infectious disco beat. Julietta’s vocals jump to the forefront as she sings, "All your life you have always waited for it / All your life you can't find a reason for it." The release of the track’s building tension instantly turns the track from a floating indie pop dream to a thumping dancefloor filler. It perfectly scratches the universal itch for trading quarantine drudgery for a more carefree world.

"Sometimes I wake up not wanting to tell a story that’s my own but just fantasize about one that isn’t," Julietta shares about the track. "This story is a fantasy. My fantasy. Running away and not having other opinions get in the way. I am always trying to do what’s right and please people and make sure they are happy. This song is about not doing that but instead breaking those chains and leaving the hands that hold me down behind." Check out the song below.