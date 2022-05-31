News

Jungle Share New Songs “GOOD TIMES” and “PROBLEMZ” Both Songs Are Featured in Newly-Released Short Film

Photography by Lydia Kitto



London’s Jungle (led by Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland) have shared two new songs: “GOOD TIMES” and “PROBLEMZ.” Both songs are included in a newly-released short film directed by JFC Worldwide and starring the Amsterdam-based dance crew Ghetto Funk Collective. Listen to the new songs and view the short film below.

Jungle’s most recent album, Loving in Stereo, was released in 2021.

