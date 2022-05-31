 Jungle Share New Songs “GOOD TIMES” and “PROBLEMZ” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, May 31st, 2022  
Jungle Share New Songs “GOOD TIMES” and “PROBLEMZ”

Both Songs Are Featured in Newly-Released Short Film

May 31, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Lydia Kitto
London’s Jungle (led by Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland) have shared two new songs: “GOOD TIMES” and “PROBLEMZ.” Both songs are included in a newly-released short film directed by JFC Worldwide and starring the Amsterdam-based dance crew Ghetto Funk Collective. Listen to the new songs and view the short film below.

Jungle’s most recent album, Loving in Stereo, was released in 2021.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

