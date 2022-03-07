News

Junk Drawer Share New Song “Suspended Anvil” The Dust Has Come to Stay EP Due Out This Friday via Art For Blind





Junk Drawer have shared a new song, “Suspended Anvil.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming EP, The Dust Has Come to Stay, which will be out this Friday via Art For Blind. Listen below.

“The idea was to conjure up something otherly as a ‘sound world’ that would allow the listener to drift away,” explains band member Stevie Lennox in a press release. “To let a new idea branch out before snapping back into focus with a widescreen, Phil Spector-esque ending. There is a certain almost Irish tinge to the middle 8, where we made use of field recordings to really emphasize that and create a sound world.”

