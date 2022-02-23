 Just Mustard Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Still” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022  
Just Mustard Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Still”

Heart Under Due Out May 27 via Partisan

Feb 23, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Milly Cope
Irish five-piece Just Mustard have announced the release of their sophomore studio album, Heart Under, which will be out on May 27 via Partisan. The band have also shared a video for their new single, “Still.” View the Balan Evans-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art.

In a press release, vocalist Katie Bell states: “‘Still’ is one of the earliest songs we worked on for the album and has gone through several formations. We wanted to write a song that people can dance to. Instrumentally and lyrically it surrenders itself to other emotions expressed on the album, playing with repetition, tension and release.”

Bell adds: “This album felt very blue to us. There was sadness and sorrow in the album, and it felt like being underwater and under something very heavy. We let that influence the music, but it wasn’t a decision—it just naturally happened that way.”

Last November, the band shared the album track “I Am You,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their debut album, Wednesday, came out in 2018 via Pizza Pizza.

Heart Under Tracklist:

1. 23
2. Still
3. I Am You
4. Seed
5. Blue Chalk
6. Early
7. Sore
8. Mirrors
9. In Shade
10. Rivers

