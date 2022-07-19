Just Mustard Announce North American Tour
Tickets Go On Sale This Friday
Jul 19, 2022
Photography by Olof Grind
Irish five-piece Just Mustard have announced their first-ever headline North American tour. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (July 22). View the full list of dates below.
The band’s most recent album, Heart Under, came out in May via Partisan. It features the singles “I Am You” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Still,” “Mirrors,” and “Seed,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Their debut album, Wednesday, came out in 2018 via Pizza Pizza.
Just Mustard 2022 North American Tour Dates:
Nov 4 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House
Nov 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right
Nov 7 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB
Nov 8 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
Nov 10 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
Nov 11 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
Nov 15 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
Nov 16 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall
Nov 17 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
Nov 19 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
Nov 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
