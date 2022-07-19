News

All





Just Mustard Announce North American Tour Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Photography by Olof Grind



Irish five-piece Just Mustard have announced their first-ever headline North American tour. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (July 22). View the full list of dates below.

The band’s most recent album, Heart Under, came out in May via Partisan. It features the singles “I Am You” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Still,” “Mirrors,” and “Seed,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Their debut album, Wednesday, came out in 2018 via Pizza Pizza.

Just Mustard 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Nov 4 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House

Nov 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right

Nov 7 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

Nov 8 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

Nov 10 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

Nov 11 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

Nov 15 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

Nov 16 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

Nov 17 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

Nov 19 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

Nov 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.