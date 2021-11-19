News

Just Mustard Share New Song “I Am You” From Forthcoming Album Out Now via Partisan; The Band Will Support Fontaines D.C. for Their Upcoming European Tour

Photography by Megan Doherty



Irish five-piece Just Mustard have shared a new song, “I Am You.” It is the first glimpse from the band’s forthcoming sophomore album, set to drop sometime in 2022, as well as being their first new music after recently signing to Partisan. They have also announced that they will be the supporting act for Fontaines D.C. for their upcoming European tour. Check out the new song below, along with a full list of tour dates for the band.

“I Am You” was produced by Just Mustard and mixed by David Wrench (FKA twigs, The xx, Caribou). The band’s debut album, Wednesday, came out in 2018 via Pizza Pizza.

Just Mustard 2022 Tour Dates:

20 Jan | Cyprus Avenue, Cork IE

21 Jan | Roisin Dubh, Galway IE

22 Jan | Dolans Warehouse, Limerick IE

26 Jan | Limelight 2, Belfast NI

28 Jan | The Academy, Dublin IE

29 Jan | Spirit Store, Dundalk IE

8 Feb | Artheater, Cologne DE

10 Feb | Kantine Am Berghain, Berlin DE

11 Feb | Grauzone Festival, The Hague NE

12 Feb | Ekko, Utrecht NE

14 Feb | Botanique, Brussels BE

15 Feb | Merleyn, Nijmegen NE

17 Feb | Albani Music Club, Winterhur SW

18 Feb | Hors Pistes, Annecy FR

19 Feb | L’International, Paris FR

20 Mar | La Riviera, Madrid ES*

21 Mar | Razzmatazz. Barcelona ES*

23 Mar | Magazzini Generali, Milan IT*

24 Mar | Dynamo, Zurich CH*

25 Mar | Neue Theaterfabrik, Munich DE*

27 Mar | Roxy, Prague CZ*

28 Mar | Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin DE*

29 Mar | Gruenspan, Hamburg DE*

31 Mar | Debaser, Stockholm SE*

1 Apr | Vulkan Arena, Oslo NO*

2 Apr | Vega, Copenhagen DK*

4 Apr | Schlachthof, Wiesbaden DE*

5 Apr | Live Music Hall, Cologne DE*

6 Apr | TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht NL*

8 Apr | Trix, Antwerp BE*

9 Apr | Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, LU*

10 Apr | L’Aeronef, Lille FR*

11 Apr | Olympia, Paris FR*

*supporting Fontaines D.C.

