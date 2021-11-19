Just Mustard Share New Song “I Am You” From Forthcoming Album
Out Now via Partisan; The Band Will Support Fontaines D.C. for Their Upcoming European Tour
Nov 19, 2021
Photography by Megan Doherty
Irish five-piece Just Mustard have shared a new song, “I Am You.” It is the first glimpse from the band’s forthcoming sophomore album, set to drop sometime in 2022, as well as being their first new music after recently signing to Partisan. They have also announced that they will be the supporting act for Fontaines D.C. for their upcoming European tour. Check out the new song below, along with a full list of tour dates for the band.
“I Am You” was produced by Just Mustard and mixed by David Wrench (FKA twigs, The xx, Caribou). The band’s debut album, Wednesday, came out in 2018 via Pizza Pizza.
Just Mustard 2022 Tour Dates:
20 Jan | Cyprus Avenue, Cork IE
21 Jan | Roisin Dubh, Galway IE
22 Jan | Dolans Warehouse, Limerick IE
26 Jan | Limelight 2, Belfast NI
28 Jan | The Academy, Dublin IE
29 Jan | Spirit Store, Dundalk IE
8 Feb | Artheater, Cologne DE
10 Feb | Kantine Am Berghain, Berlin DE
11 Feb | Grauzone Festival, The Hague NE
12 Feb | Ekko, Utrecht NE
14 Feb | Botanique, Brussels BE
15 Feb | Merleyn, Nijmegen NE
17 Feb | Albani Music Club, Winterhur SW
18 Feb | Hors Pistes, Annecy FR
19 Feb | L’International, Paris FR
20 Mar | La Riviera, Madrid ES*
21 Mar | Razzmatazz. Barcelona ES*
23 Mar | Magazzini Generali, Milan IT*
24 Mar | Dynamo, Zurich CH*
25 Mar | Neue Theaterfabrik, Munich DE*
27 Mar | Roxy, Prague CZ*
28 Mar | Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin DE*
29 Mar | Gruenspan, Hamburg DE*
31 Mar | Debaser, Stockholm SE*
1 Apr | Vulkan Arena, Oslo NO*
2 Apr | Vega, Copenhagen DK*
4 Apr | Schlachthof, Wiesbaden DE*
5 Apr | Live Music Hall, Cologne DE*
6 Apr | TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht NL*
8 Apr | Trix, Antwerp BE*
9 Apr | Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, LU*
10 Apr | L’Aeronef, Lille FR*
11 Apr | Olympia, Paris FR*
*supporting Fontaines D.C.
