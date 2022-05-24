 Just Mustard Share New Song “Seed” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Just Mustard Share New Song “Seed”

Heart Under Due Out This Friday via Partisan

May 24, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Olof Grind
Irish five-piece Just Mustard have shared a new song, “Seed.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Heart Under, which will be out this Friday (May 27) via Partisan. Listen below.

In a press release, guitarist Mete Kalyoncuoglu states: “Along with a lot of electronics and noise, I was listening to a lot of music which featured bowed string instruments. I had finished reading The Rest Is Noise by Alex Ross around the time we started writing and I was revisiting a lot of the 20th century composers that I first discovered watching Kubrick’s films, like Krzysztof Penderecki. The rising tempo strikes at the beginning of ‘Seed’ were inspired from the rising and falling xylophone in Béla Bartók’s ‘Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta’.”

Previously released songs from the new album are “I Am You” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Still,” and “Mirrors.” Their debut album, Wednesday, came out in 2018 via Pizza Pizza.

