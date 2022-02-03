Kamasi Washington Makes TV Debut Performing “The Garden Path” on “Jimmy Fallon”
New Song Out Now via Young
Last night, Kamasi Washington performed his new song “The Garden Path” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Washington released the song just yesterday. It was his TV debut (which is hard to believe). View the performance below.
Washington is featured on the cover of our latest print issue (Issue 69). His most recent album, Heaven and Earth, was released in 2018.
“The world feels turned upside down,” said Washington of the song in a press release. “There’s so much push and pull in every direction, from everyone you meet—no one knows what to think, who to believe, or how to approach life right now. No matter how smart you are, it’s hard not to feel blind.”
