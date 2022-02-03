 Kamasi Washington Makes TV Debut Performing “The Garden Path” on “Jimmy Fallon” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, February 3rd, 2022  
Subscribe

Kamasi Washington Makes TV Debut Performing “The Garden Path” on “Jimmy Fallon”

New Song Out Now via Young

Feb 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Last night, Kamasi Washington performed his new song “The Garden Path” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Washington released the song just yesterday. It was his TV debut (which is hard to believe). View the performance below.

Washington is featured on the cover of our latest print issue (Issue 69). His most recent album, Heaven and Earth, was released in 2018.

“The world feels turned upside down,” said Washington of the song in a press release. “There’s so much push and pull in every direction, from everyone you meet—no one knows what to think, who to believe, or how to approach life right now. No matter how smart you are, it’s hard not to feel blind.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent