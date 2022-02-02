Kamasi Washington Shares New Song “The Garden Path,” Will Perform Tonight on “Fallon”
New Song Out Now via Young
Feb 02, 2022
Photography by Russell Hamilton
Kamasi Washington has shared a new song, “The Garden Path.” It is the jazz saxophonist’s first new music in nearly a year and it is out now via Young. He will also make his late night TV debut tonight, where he will perform the new song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Listen to “The Garden Path” below.
“The world feels turned upside down,” says Washington of the song in a press release. “There’s so much push and pull in every direction, from everyone you meet—no one knows what to think, who to believe, or how to approach life right now. No matter how smart you are, it’s hard not to feel blind.”
Washington is featured on the cover of our latest print issue (Issue 69). His most recent album, Heaven and Earth, was released in 2018.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Sondre Lerche Shares Video for “Turns Out I’m Sentimental After All” (News) — Sondre Lerche
- CHAI Share Video for Busy P Remix of “Ping Pong” (News) — CHAI
- Röyksopp Share New Song “Impossible” (Feat. Allison Goldfrapp) (News) — Röyksopp, Goldfrapp
- Premiere: Deau Eyes Shares New Single “Moscow In The Spring” (News) — Deau Eyes
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Act 1: Vision) (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.