News

All





Kamasi Washington Shares New Song “The Garden Path,” Will Perform Tonight on “Fallon” New Song Out Now via Young

Photography by Russell Hamilton



Kamasi Washington has shared a new song, “The Garden Path.” It is the jazz saxophonist’s first new music in nearly a year and it is out now via Young. He will also make his late night TV debut tonight, where he will perform the new song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Listen to “The Garden Path” below.

“The world feels turned upside down,” says Washington of the song in a press release. “There’s so much push and pull in every direction, from everyone you meet—no one knows what to think, who to believe, or how to approach life right now. No matter how smart you are, it’s hard not to feel blind.”

Washington is featured on the cover of our latest print issue (Issue 69). His most recent album, Heaven and Earth, was released in 2018.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.