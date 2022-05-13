Karma Weekender Announces Mouthwatering Line-Up

The Telescopes
Nottingham based psych and noise festival celebrates its 10th edition in October
Nottingham based festival KarmaWeekender celebrates its 10th edition in October, announcing the first names of what promises to be an incredible two days. Held at The Chameleon Arts Cafe in the city centre of Nottingham, the Karma Weekender specialises in all things psych, shoegaze, noise and garage punk. Taking place over the weekend of Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd October 2022, this year’s event plays host to the following bands and DJs, including a couple of Under the Radar writers in their other guises.
Bones Shake
Fat Bamboo
Fruit Tones
Floral Image
Kate Clover
The Dirt
DJS
Dom Gourlay (Some Velvet Evening)
Dorian Cox (The Long Blondes) & Victoria Lane
Jimi Arundell (Red Letter Nights)
There’s also as-yet unannounced special secret guests playing live so keep your eyes peeled for those to be revealed over the coming weeks.
Early bird tickets are available HERE priced £15 plus booking fee.
Once they’re gone, weekend tickets will then be available for £25 each plus booking fee.
See you down the front!
