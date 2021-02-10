News

Kate Bush, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, and More Nominated for 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Tina Turner, New York Dolls, Devo, Carole King, Rage Against the Machine, LL Cool J., Fela Kuti, and Others Also Nominated





Nominees for the 2021 induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have been announced. They include Kate Bush, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, New York Dolls, JAY-Z, Tina Turner, Devo, Carole King, Rage Against the Machine, LL Cool J., Fela Kuti, Todd Rundgren, and more. The full list is below.

To be eligible an artist needs to have released their first album or single at least 25 years ago. First time nominees include Foo Fighters (which is their first year of eligibility), JAY-Z (which is also his first year of eligibility), Mary J. Blige, Fela Kuti, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, and Dionne Warwick. Whereas Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Devo, Tina Turner, Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, New York Dolls, Carole King, and LL Cool J have been nominated in previous years.

Turner was previously inducted as a duo with Ike Turner, Carole King was previously inducted as a songwriter with Gerry Goffin, and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl was previously inducted with Nirvana.

Fans can vote for their favorite nominees at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame website and have until April 30 to do so. The inductees will be revealed in May, with a live ceremony planned for the fall.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Nominees:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

Iron Maiden

JAY-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick

