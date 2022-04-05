News

Katie Alice Greer (ex-Priests) Announces Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “FITS/My Love Can’t Be” Barbarism Due Out June 24 via FourFour

Photography by Kathryn Vetter Miller



Katie Alice Greer (formerly of Priests) has announced the release of her debut solo album, Barbarism, which will be out on June 24 via FourFour. Greer has also shared a self-directed video for the album’s lead single, “FITS/My Love Can’t Be.” View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“I’d spent something like 70 days mostly alone since the pandemic started,” states Greer in a press release. “Then one weekend I biked out to Fairfax Avenue and found myself amongst thousands of people. It was jarring.… To go from mostly the stillness of a barely-lived-in bedroom to projectile shopping carts, strangers chanting, phalanxes of beige gun toters, and tanks parallel parked outside luxury underwear and grocery shops on Melrose. Stuff was on fire. I think I listened to Exile On Main Street headed home, because it’s similarly contradictory and complicated mixture of emotions felt resonant. I wanted to try and capture all that I was feeling without so much as re-telling events that inspired the emotions themselves.”

Greer adds, regarding the video, in which she plays a news reporter: “I’m not a journalist, but maybe to underscore the contrast between a reporter and a storyteller, I wanted to make a Network Howard Beale-inspired music video to visually communicate the cacophony of feeling.”

Barbarism Tracklist:

1. FITS/My Love Can’t Be

2. Talking In My Sleep (Intro)

3. Fake Nostalgia

4. Dreamt I Talk To Horses

5. Flag Wave Pt. 1

6. Flag Wave Pt. 2

7. Captivated

8. No Man

9. A Semi Or A Freight Train

10. How Do I Know (PRING 5)

11. Barbarism

