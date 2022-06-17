News

Katie Alice Greer Shares New Song “Flag Wave, Pt. 2” Barbarism Due Out Next Friday via FourFour





Katie Alice Greer (formerly of Priests) has shared a new song, “Flag Wave, Pt. 2.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Barbarism, which will be out next Friday (June 24) via FourFour. Listen below.

In a press release, Greer states: “This is one of my favorites from the album because the drums were so fun to build around, and I was really satisfied with the way the contrasting sonic textures I found (the smooth cloudy synth pads, the crackle of the vocal distortion, the weirdly violent sound of the typewriter) created something new when smashed up against one another.

“It’s barely intelligible, but there’s a looping sample of a distorted voice saying ‘But we don’t have a major enemy,’ which is from a 1992 speech given by a US politician most reading this will know by name, on the floor of the House of Representatives. In the full quote he says, “We are spending $270 billion a year on the military, but we don’t have a major enemy. I know it hurts your feelings, I know you’re upset about it, I know you’re hoping and praying that maybe we’ll have another war, maybe somebody will rise up. But it ain’t happening!

“Part of the reason I’ve always been uncomfortable with my music being labeled political is that I don’t feel I’m typically writing explicitly about whatever politicized elements I’m referencing. I like to collage from the world around me, and everything has a political dimension. I know people who listen to my music are aware that I think about politics a lot. I also think about the psychological and emotional dimension of a lot of topical subject matter I write about. I am hoping, with songs like these, to explore and create a more ambiguous place that straddles the world as we live in it, and the world that exists for all of us internally in our hearts and minds.”

Upon announcement of the new album in April, Greer shared the song “FITS/My Love Can’t Be.” She later shared the album tracks “Dreamt I Talk To Horses” and “Captivated,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

