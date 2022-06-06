News

Katie Alice Greer Shares Video for New Single “Captivated” Barbarism Due Out June 24 via FourFour

Photography by Kathryn Vetter Miller



Katie Alice Greer (formerly of Priests) has shared a video for her new single “Captivated.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Barbarism, which will be out on June 24 via FourFour. View below.

In a press release, Greer states: “This is a creepy song, in my mind, and I wanted to lean into that for both the production and the video’s narrative. In the video, a woman is intermittently experiencing time in reverse. She sees a plane fly overhead in a field and moments later, it flies backwards. She carries a suitcase full of money and now wonders where it came from. After experiencing time in reverse, she questions whether or not her experiences ever happened at all; she wonders whether she is in the present moment, caught in a daydream or a memory. In the video we are experiencing her mind’s chopped and shuffled versions of both, none of what she’s seeing or remembering (wandering at night, a woman in a yellow skirt, a gloved hand reaching for her in the field) makes any sense to her anymore. She is losing her sense of reality, and simultaneously trying to piece it back together with the few and unreliable clues she has left.”

Upon announcement of the new album in April, Greer shared the song “FITS/My Love Can’t Be.” She later shared the album track “Dreamt I Talk To Horses.”

